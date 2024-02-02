The SPCA’s annual Tats4Tails (TFT) Tattoo-a-thon has exceeded expectations by raising an astounding R112 700. The fundraising project returned for its fifth year, with the aim of raising funds for animals awaiting their forever home at the SPCA.

The star-studded event, held from 22-28 January, saw a diverse range of participants, including a spirited 86-year-old lady, who became the oldest person to be tattooed since the event’s inception. READY FOR IT: Peggi Kensley, 86, got inked. Picture: supplied Peggi Kensley, 86, was gifted a tattoo voucher by her daughter Toni Brockhoven. Toni says: “I knew my mom wanted to update an existing tattoo, and I have supported Tats4Tails myself a few times, so this year instead of a paragliding, microlight or paddling voucher, I thought the TFT would be a good idea.

“Peggi found the experience professional, friendly and polite, and she may well already be planning her next tat for 2025!” Toni describes the tattoo: “It is a hand supporting a lotus – the flower grows to great beauty through the darkness of mud and murky water; in life, setbacks [should] help us grow in compassion and wisdom.” GREAT END RESULT: Kensley’s mooi tattoo. Picture: supplied The event drew support from an array of celebrities such as KFM presenter Brandon Leigh, journalist Venecia Valentine, tech guru Grant Hinds and his wife, tech and gaming content creator Jess Hinds, and celebrity chef Jenny Morris. Renowned tattoo artist Clinton Naidoo, of Primal Culture Tattoo Studio, hosted the event.