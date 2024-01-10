The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is back with their Tats4Tails campaign, an annual tattoo-a-thon hosted by acclaimed tattoo artist Clinton Naidoo of Primal Culture Tattoo Studio. This ink-credible fundraiser is open to the public from January 22 to 28 and aims to raise R100 000 for animals awaiting forever homes at the SPCA.

But before the rush of animal lovers stream in, local celebs Brandon Leigh from Kfm hurried to get his tattoo done and popular video games and tech contributor on TV shows Top Billing, Expresso, Tech Report, and Hectic Nine 9, Grant Hinds, got a matching tattoo with his content creator wife Jessica Hinds. Grant says: “I’ve always worn my heart on my sleeve when it comes to caring about animals, but this initiative allows me to do this almost literally. “I’m hoping this tiny piece of art becomes a conversation starter. Let’s make tattoos not just a statement of personal style, but a symbol of compassion and love for our four-legged friends.”

Grant and Jessica Hinds with a matching couples tattoo. Picture: Supplied Brandon Leigh says this would be his third tjappie at Primal Culture. If you’re not keen to get a permanent inking, you can still help animals by contributing to the “Ink Jenny” challenge, a fun initiative that will see chef Jenny Morris get inked. Brandon Leigh being tattooed by Clinton Naidoo. Picture: Supplied Jenny has committed to getting tattooed as soon as the event reached the halfway (R50k) fundraising mark.