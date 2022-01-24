The annual Tats4Tails event kicked off yesterday as local celebs lined up for their inking in a bid to save the lives of animals.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA and Primal Culture Tattoo Studio in Plumstead once again joined forces for the third annual Tats4Tails, running from 24 to 30 January.

The event is supported by KFM presenter Brandon Leigh and Peter and John Talmarkes, aka the PJ Twins, who have all committed to being “lined for life” to throw a rescued animal a lifeline.

Singer Craig Lucas was back for another tattoo yesterday, along with Daily Voice reporter Venecia Valentine.

The founder of Primal Culture Tattoo Studio, Clinton Naidoo, says: “It's a privilege and honour to be doing this for the SPCA, my target is to reach the R70 000 mark.

“I have had a lot of pre-bookings already and this is an indication that people really care for animals and want to support the cause.”

Brandon had the paws of his three dogs tattooed on his forearm and said: “I’m very chuffed, I’m inking the paws of my fur babies onto my arm. Get a tattoo, help save a life.”

PAWS: Brandon Leigh of Kfm

Craig was joined by his mother Jennifer Lucas who is also getting an inking this year.

Craig tells the Daily Voice: “I’m getting a tattoo of two boys kissing.

“It’s a minimalist drawing depicting intimacy between two guys.”

John Talmarkes got a cross and said: “This is my first ever tattoo.”

FIRST TATTOO: John Talmarkes

People are asked to pay R700 for a 7x7cm tattoo to help save a life.

You can also support the cause without getting inked.

To book a spot or donate, visit www.capespca.co.za.

[email protected]