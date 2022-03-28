Kim Kardashian may not have qualified as a lawyer just yet, but her boyfriend Pete Davidson can’t wait to show off how proud he is of her journey.

The comedian has apparently had the words “MY GIRL IS A LAWYER” tattooed on his skin.

INKED: ‘My girl is a lawyer’

The 41-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a pic of the Saturday Night Live star’s latest tjappie tribute to her, which she first spoke about on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month.

In December, Kim said she passed her first-year law students’ exam on her fourth attempt.

But the mom of four still has to pass a General Bar Exam.

Earlier this month, Kim revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim said Pete already “has a few tattoos” dedicated to her, and that the one honouring her legal aspirations was her favourite.

The SKIMS underwear label owner also clarified the recent speculation that Pete got her name inked on his chest.

“It’s actually a branding,” she explained. “He wanted to do something that was really different. First tattoo he got, I was like, ’Oh, so cute, thank you! Oh my god!’

“Second, whatever, I’m like, ’Oh, that’s so cute.’ But that’s what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what’s going on in their life.”

Pete has a history of getting tattoo tributes to his girlfriends. During a short relationship to Ariana Grande, Pete, 28, racked up a collection of tats dedicated to the Thank U Next singer, including Ariana’s iconic bunny ears from her Dangerous Woman album behind his ear, her initials on his thumb and “Grande” down his rib cage.

