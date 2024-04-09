Former Arendsvlei actress Megan Saayman, 29, married her sweetheart Jondolar Isaacs in a dreamy ceremony on Saturday. Saayman, from Mitchells Plain, made her TV debut when she starred in Suidooster in 2021 and she later joined the cast of Arendsvlei in April 2021 as Ayesha Noor.

In February, Ayesha bid a sudden farewell in the soapie, when in a shocking twist, her husband Langes (Bobby Stuurman) accidentally shot and killed his beloved wife. Megan’s exit from the popular soapie has given the actress the time to dive into her love for theater again but also focus on her big day. Megan and Jondolar got engaged in 2023 and finally got their dream wedding last weekend.

Megan looked beautiful in a long white off-the-shoulder gown while Jondolar looked dapper in a three-piece black suit and bowtie. Megan’s younger sister Chanelle was her bridesmaid, while Suidooster actor Dean Smith was the strooijonker. The couple did their first dance to the song ‘First Time’ by Teeks.