Arendsvlei viewers has been left shocked and confused by the sudden exit of one of the lead characters. In a shocking twist, Langes accidentally shot and killed his beloved wife, Ayesha, played by actress Megan Saayman.

Langes (Bobby Stuurman) had wanted to take revenge on Bompie (Jarrid Geduld) for some time, but he decided to ignore Bompie for the time being. However, Langes was triggered again when he visited Eva (Devonecia Swartz) in prison and she revealed that Bompie had manipulated her into handing herself over to the police. This was the last straw for Langes. Langes hunted for Bompie and found him at the Mortlocks. A shootout ensued and as Ayesha walked in, she was accidentally shot by Langes.

Megan, 28, from Mitchells Plain became a household name when she joined the popular kykNET & kie soapie four years ago, and featured as the first ever Muslim bride in Arendsvlei. Tragedy Ayesha Jonkers and Langes. PIC SUPPLIED Farewell Ayesha Jonkers. PIC SUPPLIED On Tuesday night, viewers said goodbye as her janaazah was held. Megan says it’s been a thrilling ride, saying: “I first joined the set of Arendsvlei on 29 April 2021.

“I was nervous. My first scene was with Jody Abrahams and Crystal Donna Roberts. “They are so amazing at what they do, so my nerves were shot to be working alongside them but they made me feel right at home immediately.” Megan admits she had doubts when auditioning for the role.

She adds: “When I auditioned, I didn’t think I was suited for the role of Ayesha because I had braids. “And in my mind I didn’t look like a typical Muslim, so I didnt think I would get the role and when I got it I was quite surprised.” Megan says she has nothing lined up for the moment but remains hopeful: “I am still hustling, still auditioning and hoping to get more opportunities soon.”

But with one ending comes a new beginning; the bubbly actress became engaged in 2023 and is set to tie the knot later this year. He says: “My relationship is very special and sacred. “I don’t want to give out too much about that but yes we are getting married this year.