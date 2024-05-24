Cape Town - Social media stars, father-daughter duo Yusuf and Thameenah Daniels, are spreading their humour to the small screen with a brand-new cooking show, called Ja, Daddy kan lekka eet. Yusuf and Thameenah, from Ottery, will be cooking up a storm in the 13-part series on eExtra every Sunday at 6pm, starting this Sunday.

The two are well known for entertaining fans online with their Living Lekka media brand, where Thameenah can regularly be seen chowing down at restaurants they review. The beautiful young woman is a fresh graduate from Stellenbosch University’s Journalism Honours programme and also holds a degree in Political Science, while Yusuf, who recently got married to wifey number three, is a full-time author with five books to his name and a sixth on the way. Thameenah, 22, takes centre stage in the kitchen, sharing her culinary expertise with her dad while cooking various dishes inspired by her Cape Malay and Indian roots.

At the end of the meal, the duo play a game to decide who is doing the dishes. Yusuf, 53, says viewers can expect “fun, laughter and great cooking”. Thameenah adds: “My main goal for the outcome of Ja, daddy kan lekka eet is to put smiles on people’s faces.” Their first guest on Sunday is none other than award-winning comedian Marc Lottering, who will be sharing the kos he grew up with.

The heart of the show lies in the relationship between father and daughter. But the best part of their dynamic is undoubtedly Thameenah’s gevaarlike Afrikaans, which is what originally gained the duo fame on social media. Other guests who will be featured on the show include TV chef and author Gadija Sydow, and social-media influencer Rasheeqah Karriem-Hock. Viewers will also meet Yusuf’s house help, Jessie Rungwende, and his two other kids, Dariyah and Daanyaal Daniels.