I want ouens in their 40s. Moenie kinners stuur nie. That is the age criteria Kim Kardashian has set after her failed romance with Pete Davidson. The 42-year-old reality star dated the 29-year-old comedian for nine months until their split last year, and she has set some ground rules with her friends after they teased her about meeting some cute young soccer players.

In this week’s episode of The Kardashians, she told them: “I have age limits, guys. I need just a little more age appropriate. I need, like, 40s.” Although her friends seemed surprise, Kim later revealed she wanted to be single for now and just wait for “the right situation”. She said in a monologue: “When you’re single and all your friends are married, it’s like you have desperation on your face and everyone under the sun wants to hook you up with someone. I’m genuinely just OK being by myself for a minute and the right situation will come my way.”