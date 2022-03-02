Kanye West is jolling with one Kim Kardashian lookalike after the other.

After things cooled off with actress Julia Fox, the rapper is now dating another busty brunette, Chaney Jones.

On Monday, the model shared a snapshot cosying up to Kanye, 44, on her Instagram Stories.

Chaney, 24, kept her caption short and sweet with a black heart emoji to match their outfits.

The photo comes after the pair were seen shopping at Bal Harbour in Miami last Thursday.

Kanye recently split from Julia, 32, after a whirlwind month of public dating that started over the new year.

A rep for the actress announced last month: “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together.”

Kanye seems to be taking it slow with Chaney, however.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: “Kanye and Chaney are seeing each other and having fun. It’s by no means a serious relationship.

“She’s having fun hanging out with him and enjoying all the cool things they’re doing together.”

LAUGH: Kanye West and Chaney having fun

Meanwhile, Kanye’s legal drama with estranged wife Kim continues.

The latest is that Kim has accused Kanye of spreading “misinformation” on social media regarding their “private family matters and co-parenting”.

Kim, 41, states in court documents that his actions have “created emotional distress”.

DIVORCE CASE: Kim Kardashian

A hearing has been scheduled for March 2 to rule on the reality TV star’s request to be declared legally single.

The SKIMS founder filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage, and is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson.

The pair initially maintained a civil relationship as they co-parented their four children – North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two – but things eventually turned nasty between the pair.

