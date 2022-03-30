Newly-single actor Jason Momoa was spotted keeping actress Kate Beckinsale warm at an Oscars afterparty on Sunday night.

At the Vanity Fair jol, the Aquaman star was photographed offering the British beauty his suit jacket to keep warm.

“They were standing at a bar chatting,” a source inside told E! News.

“They both had smiles on their faces and were very much into their conversation.”

Both Jason, 42, and Kate, 48, “looked really happy”, the source said, explaining that they were also seen mingling throughout the night.

Jason hung out with stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz, while Kate chatted with Rita Ora, Jessica Alba and Sienna Miller.

Jason announced his split from wife Lisa Bonet, 54, in January after a 16-year relationship. The former couple share two children, Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13.

Their joint statement read: “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.

“And so we share our family news that we are parting ways...”

The couple explained that they weren’t announcing their separation “because we think it’s newsworthy, but so that as we go about our lives we do so with dignity and honesty.”

