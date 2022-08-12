Beyonce really wields a klompie power! The 40-year-old singer has sparked a million dollar sales boost for a vegan handbag range by calling Birkins “s***’s in storage”.

And all of this was done by a single lyric! The diva tells on her new track Summer Renaissance – the final song on her first major album in six years – how she appears to have turned her back on the high-end Hermes accessory. She tells fans: “This Telfar bag imported... Birkins? Them s***’s in storage.”

Sales of the black-owned Telfars, which carry a signature T logo and were started by designer Telfar Clemens while he was still at university in 2005, have since soared. Although the bag resembles like a plastic sakkie, the Telfar website currently lists all of its already popular shopping bags, which sell from $150 (about R2400) to a moerse $257 (over R4000), depending on size, as sold out or yet to be released. IN DEMAND: The coveted Telfar bag The colourful faux-leather bags were inspired by Bloomingdales’ shopping bags and have a huge following on TikTok, with Oprah Winfrey and Bella Hadid among their famous fans.

The second-hand market in the bags is also booming. Vogue Business reported that searches for Telfar on US resale site The RealReal leapt by 85% on the day Renaissance was released. Beyoncé’s new album last month debuted in the top spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart.