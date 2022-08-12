Beyonce really wields a klompie power!
The 40-year-old singer has sparked a million dollar sales boost for a vegan handbag range by calling Birkins “s***’s in storage”.
And all of this was done by a single lyric!
The diva tells on her new track Summer Renaissance – the final song on her first major album in six years – how she appears to have turned her back on the high-end Hermes accessory.
She tells fans: “This Telfar bag imported... Birkins? Them s***’s in storage.”
Sales of the black-owned Telfars, which carry a signature T logo and were started by designer Telfar Clemens while he was still at university in 2005, have since soared.
Although the bag resembles like a plastic sakkie, the Telfar website currently lists all of its already popular shopping bags, which sell from $150 (about R2400) to a moerse $257 (over R4000), depending on size, as sold out or yet to be released.
The colourful faux-leather bags were inspired by Bloomingdales’ shopping bags and have a huge following on TikTok, with Oprah Winfrey and Bella Hadid among their famous fans.
The second-hand market in the bags is also booming.
Vogue Business reported that searches for Telfar on US resale site The RealReal leapt by 85% on the day Renaissance was released.
Beyoncé’s new album last month debuted in the top spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart.
Since her Lemonade record, the singer has also worked on 2018’s Everything is Love with Jay-Z, 2019’s Homecoming: The Live Album and The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack.