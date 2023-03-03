Kaapse actor Brendon Daniels will appear alongside Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer in the upcoming crime thriller White Lies. M-Net recently announced the new eight-part drama series, which will be filmed in Cape Town starting next week.

The channel, in partnership with Quizzical Pictures and Fremantle, released a statement to announce the new film featuring local actor Brendon and 41-year-old British actress Dormer, known for her roles in The Hunger Games, Game of Thrones and Picnic at Hanging Rock. TOP PERFORMER: British actress Natalie Dormer, 41. Daniels’ credits include the acclaimed film Four Corners, Skemerdans and Trackers, another M-Net international co-production. The film is created by Sean Steinberg and written by award-winning scriptwriter Darrel Bristow-Bovey.

In a statement, M-Net describes White Lies as an “urgent exploration of race and privilege, inequality and identity centring on a strong female protagonist and diverse characters – all entangled in a riveting murder mystery”. Dormer, who plays Edie Hanson, said: “I’m thrilled to be in Cape Town and begin this beautiful, gripping show. “South Africa has so much to offer an international audience in its storytelling.

“I’m truly excited to bring Darrel’s eight-episode page-turner to life with such a group of talented directors, led by John, and a superb ensemble cast.” Set in the larney neighbourhood of Bishopscourt, Cape Town, investigative journalist Edie gets caught up in the lelike underbelly that lies beneath the picturesque beauty of the city, dragging her back to a turbulent past. Following her estranged brother’s murder in his luxury home, Edie’s world plunges deeper into chaos when her brother’s teenage children become prime suspects for the crime.