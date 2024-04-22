‘Mzansi’s hottest cop’ had mense hot under the collar again over the weekend as pictures of him started trending on social media. Officer Devan Cox has finally broken his silence about him setting the nation’s imaginations on fire.

He told the hosts of the breakfast show that he was a real person and in fact not ‘a bot’ or an artificially generated model. And despite his smoking hot looks, he also denied rumours of being an undercover model. “I am strictly into the police and saving lives,” he said. The hot cop revealed that he is also a father, but you won’t find any dad bod here.

“I am not married, but I am a father of two boys. So, a single dad,” he told the radio station. Officer Cox had thirsty mense reaching for their water bottles, with many requesting that he be ‘transferred’ to their areas. On the Daily Voice Facebook page, his story attracted over 1000 likes and hundreds of comments.