It has been a week for South Africa as thousands have been devouring a member of the South African Police Service (SAPS) with their eyes on social media. Officer Devan Cox is quite a regular on social media and he has the whole Mzansi in their feels with his striking good looks.

The heartthrob, originally from the Eastern Cape has tongues wagging on his good looks and quite frankly, everyone is here for it. He describes himself as an adventurer, and if his photos are anything to go by his social media reflects love for travelling, hiking, and camping. Meet Devan Cox, Mzansi's hottest police officer. Photo: Facebook To all those Zodiac fanatics, he is a Scorpio.

Meet Devan Cox, Mzansi's hottest police officer. Photo: Facebook Scorpios are described as people shrouded in an alluring aura of mystery. So it’s no surprise they lead the packs in looks and sexiness. It is also said scorpios are fluent in flirtation. In a picture posted on April 17, Cox posted a picture of himself on Facebook in a bathroom, dressed in his SAPS uniform fully strapped and ready for action. Meet Devan Cox, Mzansi's hottest police officer. Photo: Facebook His caption: “same game different level [sic]”. The photo has since gone viral.

This post has received over 22,000 reactions, over 3,500 comments (and counting) and over 8,500 shares. And the comment section did not disappoint with many women asking for him to arrest them. Meet Devan Cox, Mzansi's hottest police officer. Photo: Facebook Some question whether this is indeed a member of the SAPS.

One Facebook user wrote: “You’re a cop but you outchea stealing ladies hearts [sic[”. And while many have left proposals for the man who seemed like he stepped out of a Netflix cop series, sadly, I have to shatter those dreams as this officer, already has a suspect in his midst. So, sorry ladies, he is taken. [email protected]