Aries - March 21 - April 20 Today you may be impressed by the powers of concentration and self-discipline of one of your friends. There’s a lesson to be learned from your admiring stance, though. Don’t be shy. Strut your stuff!

Aries - March 21 - April 20 Confidence and efficiency are the day’s themes. Do you long to bring your romantic involvement to the next level? Do you wish your partner would consent to a more profound commitment? Gemini - May 21 - June 21

The relative tranquillity you enjoy today lets you listen more attentively to your inner self. You’re well aware of the toll you pay when you try to ignore those nudges of intuition you sometimes feel. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 You can look forward to an enjoyable day. Neither family matters nor career issues will cloud your spirit, as everything seems to be proceeding according to plan. Moreover, the day’s aspects seem to be inviting.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 There’s no doubt that today will be excellent. You can find satisfaction that puts a smile on your face and boosts your morale. There’s the likelihood that you’re challenging some of your core values. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

The forecast is wonderful today. You may have been asking yourself a thousand questions about what will become of you, especially in terms of your career. Live for the moment, and be in the present. Libra - September 23 - October 22 You have a tendency to run away from conflict in relationships. This can get you into some tricky situations. You don’t always dare say what you think, and this can block your energy and determination.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Do you feel that your power has increased? You may not know what to do with this newfound strength. Try looking at how you relate to your friends. Could you improve your relationships? Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

You may feel that your current relationships are more complicated than ever. This is because you’re going through a period when many planets are trying to shed light on your hidden motivations. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 You finally understand that the force of your will can’t always determine everything. Your ego is taking a beating, no doubt, but this will help you mature. You accept being wrong and revise your judgment.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 You’re currently stuck between two strong desires – the desire to create for your own pleasure and the desire to please others. You come by this latter urge naturally, as it’s part of your character. Pisces - February 19 - March 20