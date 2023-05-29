Aries - March 21 - April 20 Today a number of chores around the home could have you feeling overwhelmed. Family might abandon you, leaving you disgruntled. Do the most pressing and leave the rest for when they’re home!

Aries - March 21 - April 20 Some minor but annoying communications could interrupt your routine today. You won’t appreciate the distraction, but it’s best to take care of whatever it is and then go back to your tasks. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Boredom could tempt you to run to the mall and spend a lot of money on food and luxuries. This can make you feel better temporarily, but in the end all you will have is an empty wallet and a stomachache. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 A lot of activity could take place around home today. It could involve a number of visitors, or it could simply be a lot of work that needs doing. Either way, you might feel a bit frazzled.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 News of unforeseen success could come your way today, leaving you reeling and breathless. You might feel a bit dazed, like you don’t know what to do with yourself. Some errands may be necessary. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Social events or group activities may prove draining today, as a lot of people might want to take advantage of your talents. Your kind, accommodating nature might cause you to try to make everyone happy. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Excess is the word for today. You may feel overly optimistic and enthusiastic about everything, and you could throw yourself into it all a bit too eagerly. You could take on more than you can handle.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Today you might feel a little depressed and apathetic, like you don’t care what happens right now. You might try to get your mind off those feelings by spending money. Tomorrow all will seem a lot better! Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Today you might be with friends who want to go out and spend money. This is fine, as long as you don’t get caught up in the excess. Find a happy medium between splurging and being a party pooper. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Pressure and worries involving home and family could get in the way of your concentration today. There may have been a quarrel with a household member that weighs on your mind.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Organising your office and paying bills are likely to be on your agenda today. You could feel overwhelmed by the tasks, and you might be tempted to put them off. You don’t have to do them all at once. Pisces - February 19 - March 20