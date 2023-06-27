Aries - March 21 - April 20 Things will flow smoothly for you. There’s barely a reason for you to lift a finger. You have the good fortune of enjoying this day with very little effort on your part. You’re in sync with today’s energy.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 People aren’t going to want to be quite as intense as you require today. Things are light and airy. You may find that no one is in the mood to delve as deeply as you want to go. Use the day to relax. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

It may be hard for you to make a decision about anything today. Things may seem wishy-washy and unclear. Don’t worry about it. Be aware that people may pop up from the past and disrupt the flow. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Things probably aren’t going to go exactly as you planned today. Realise that people may act in erratic, powerful bursts, especially when it comes to emotional issues. Your feelings may be a bit distant.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Today is an excellent day for you. Events will flow quite smoothly. The only thing to be aware of is that your emotions may seem rather erratic and unwieldy. There’s a great deal of power behind your words. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

You may be indecisive today. You may not be able to find solutions you can live with. You don't need to finalise anything now. Use this day to lay low. People may seem rather insensitive and erratic. Libra - September 23 - October 22 There is plenty of air to fuel your fire today. You’re able to get quite a bit done. Multitasking is key to accomplishing what you want to do. An element of the unexpected is likely to add a surprising dimension.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 You may need to make some slight adjustments in order to get through to people today. The pace may be a bit faster than you’d like. Remember that people aren’t mind readers. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Today is an excellent day for you. You will receive some bursts of energy that help you accomplish whatever it is you wish to do. You should enjoy a favourable mood and good relations with others. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Things may be moving too quickly today for you to grab hold of anything. There’s an element of the unexpected entering into the equation. Be prepared. The mood of the day is light and superficial.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Take control of the situation and make the most of whatever comes your way. Do it with a smile. There’s a great deal of fun-loving, excited energy ready for you to draw upon. Get your ideas out to others. Pisces - February 19 - March 20