Aries - March 21 - April 20 You could be operating based on an assumption that’s only a partial representation of the truth. In your effort to think about only the good side of the situation, you may not see the entire truth.

Aries - March 21 - April 20 If you’re experiencing emotional upheaval, you may take heart in knowing that other people are going through their own emotional turmoil as well. You will know that you aren’t alone in your quest. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

You may feel like someone’s giving you the third degree. You sense that you’re being accused of something and that you need to defend your feelings and actions. Try not to fall into this trap. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Today may be filled with “I told you so!” You could find fault with others who haven't dealt with the truth of a situation. Be careful about accusing someone of the very thing that you’re guilty of.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Most of the time you deal with the facts. Unfortunately, today some of your facts may be challenged by one of the things you fear most. The ensuing friction is like dealing with apples and oranges. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

It will be hard to deal with emotional issues that arise. A strong misleading force is feeding the illusion that things are fine when they really aren’t. Stop pretending that everything is going well. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Don’t automatically assume that people are going to understand your needs. Your emotions may be powerful today, and you could end up scaring people away instead of drawing them closer.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 You’re in a difficult position. Things aren’t exactly what they seem. Your emotions run the show today, and you may jump from one extreme to the other. Don’t get so caught up in the drama. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

When faced with an emotionally intense situation, you’re likely to flee. You’d rather change the subject to something more lighthearted. This form of escapism is doing nothing to solve the problem. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 With your psychic abilities, you’re liable to shed some light on issues in which the truth has been unclear for quite a while. You can use your sensitivity to cut to the heart of the matter and expose the truth.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Control issues in your home are apt to be of concern today. Be careful about feeding into others’ misconceptions of the situation. You’re dealing with powerful, opinionated forces. Pisces - February 19 - March 20