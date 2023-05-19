Aries - March 21 - April 20 The astral configuration indicates that you may be interested in pursuing some kind of training. Assess where you are in your professional life. Are you up to persuading people with your expertise?

Aries - March 21 - April 20 Do you have some drawings in a drawer? Since last month, you’ve been thinking about your creative ability. You have a habit of turning your back on your skills. People will expect more of you! Gemini - May 21 - June 21

One last effort and you will be able to get to the root of a problem that has been on your mind for a while now. The answer to the question concerning your identity isn’t entirely to be found in your family history. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 You’ve been doing a lot of cleaning up and clearing out. Since this project has been going on for several years now, you must be doing a particularly thorough job. Today will be a big day.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Sometimes you have to go back to square one if you want a situation to get better. This can be frustrating or even humiliating, but if the goal is to have a solid foundation on which to rebuild, it’s well worth it! Virgo - August 23 - September 22

A moment will come when you can no longer fight against the current transformation you’re going through in your professional life. The system that you live in will soon put you at a kind of impasse. Libra - September 23 - October 22 You won’t allow yourself to get sidetracked by minor things today. You will get straight to the heart of the matter. There’s some likelihood that you haven’t considered your working conditions.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 About two weeks ago, it may have occurred to you that you should be making more of an effort to advance your career. If so, it will be easier for you to accept today’s constraints. Be careful not to lose yourself! Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Your light, breezy spirit may have some trouble harmonising with today’s prevailing mood. Usually when you’re cornered, you’re able to find a way to squirm to safety. Good for you! Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Whether at work or at home, you may find yourself choosing between two options, both of which stem from anxiety! You may decide to vanquish your doubts by burying yourself in your work.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 It’s often said that your energy feeds on strong emotions. Situations that require some daring are an excellent source of such excitement. This is the key to understanding the day ahead. Pisces - February 19 - March 20