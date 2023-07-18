Aries - March 21 - April 20 All your relationships may be enhanced by an increased sensitivity to the needs of others. You may provide melancholy friends with a sympathetic ear, or you may give assistance in resolving problems.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Expect to minister to the needs of colleagues and family members today. People may need to draw on your insight into human nature in order to understand themselves and others. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Today you might feel especially creative and intellectually inspired. You could discuss your ideas with others. The process of communication could open up new doors in your mind. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 A close friend or member of your household could be having money problems, and might want to draw upon your business sense in order to make sense of the situation and find ways to put it right.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Heightened intuition could lead to some interesting conversations. Others could be blown away by your insights into their thoughts, feelings, and desires. You could also feel more expressive than usual. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Your intuition could enhance your artistic talents. A powerful drive to express the stories, or music in your mind could result in your spending as much of the day as you can jotting down your thoughts and ideas. Libra - September 23 - October 22 You should feel optimistic and excited about your goals. You’re probably confident that you will reach them and all will go well. This positive attitude spills over into your personal relationships.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Inspiration is the key for today. You may feel highly motivated to move on with what others consider impossible. Impossibility has never stopped you before, and you aren’t likely to let it stop you now. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

An increased understanding of different cultures as well as curiosity about the people who live there might spur you to learn more about those places. Friends or groups could be involved in some way. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 The opportunity to increase your income could spur you on to channel more energy and inspiration into career matters. Some intense dreams could reveal a lot about you and your motivation.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 You might have the desire for travel, perhaps to visit a friend who lives far away. You may actually set the wheels in motion to make it happen. Social events could take up your time this evening. Pisces - February 19 - March 20