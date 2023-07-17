Aries - March 21 - April 20 Get your chores done early, so you have time to play tonight. Plan a romantic getaway with a loved one. Let your imagination carry you to a whole new realm of pleasure. This is a great day to explore.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 This is an excellent day to tell people exactly how you feel. Your emotions are more stable than usual, so open up and speak from the heart. Listen. What you learn will be valuable for the future. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Today may be tough. Does it seem like nothing fits into place? Are you trying to be someone you’re not? If things don’t seem to be working out, don’t press the issue. You’re better off waiting. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Enjoy yourself. You have a lot to be grateful for, so give thanks. Take pride in all you’ve accomplished so far and share your joy with others. Let go of the reins and sit back comfortably for a while.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 This may be one of those days when you don’t know which way to turn. For some reason, you just can’t make a decision, so you keep going around and around. Stop and rest. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Romance is coming your way as long as you stay levelheaded about the situation. Take care of the daily tasks and then let your heart soar. You have a strong connection to your emotions. Trust your instincts. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Your emotions may be reserved. Take a break from the spunk and fire and simply lay low. This is a good time to sit back and don’t make any sudden moves. Just let the energy of the day take you where it will.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Family issues play an important role in your day. Speak from the heart and tell your kin how much they mean to you. In general, you might feel reserved with your energy. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

You may be undecided about a loved one today. Something may urge you to act yet you want to lay low. There’s an important next step that you must take now. Carefully think the situation through. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Today is a great day to move forward. Your emotions are stable, leaving your heart free to take off to the clouds. Daydream. Now might be a good time to make plans with a romantic partner.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 There’s a conservative feeling to the day that asks you to get serious and take care of business. This may not be such a bad idea. Let your creativity shine, and try to do more listening than talking. Pisces - February 19 - March 20