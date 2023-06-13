Aries - March 21 - April 20 You should be raising your self-esteem and confidence in order to promote your work. Get involved in the activities of children. You may be sensitive to a point of absurdity.

Aries - March 21 - April 20 You’re on to something tangible and need to act fast You must be careful not to ignore the needs of the youngsters in your family. Empty promises will cause confusion. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Social events will be favourable. Make love, not war, and all will be fine. Take a close look at any contracts you’ve signed in order to be sure exactly where you stand. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Your greatest enjoyment will come through social activities and pleasure trips. Do not let lovers cost you money or take advantage of you. Take the time to help those less fortunate.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 You may find that depression is causing you to feel insecure. Be prepared to deal with groups of greater magnitude. Your ability to put things together will be appreciated by your comrades. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Changes in your residence may be financially favourable. Find out what they’re up to, and see if you can pick up where you left off. You need to be careful not to make promises that you can’t fulfill. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Your mate may not be too sure about your intentions. Your knowledge and good sense will help more than you think. Confusion is apparent and you’ll need some advice if you want to do the right thing.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Get out and rub shoulders with people in high positions if possible. You should make special plans for you and your lover. If you haven’t already, consider starting your own business. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Your tendency to take on too much will end in fatigue. Your contributions will be valued and helpful. You can accomplish the most if you travel for business purposes. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Your intuition will be right on. Follow your feelings in matters pertaining to finances. You will learn easily if you put forth an effort. Use your creative abilities to come up with new ideas and directions.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Join a choir or a drama club. You may be considering moving to larger quarters. You’re ready to take action and take over. You will attract members of the opposite sex readily. Pisces - February 19 - March 20