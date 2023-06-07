Aries - March 21 - April 20 You may be pushed around by two very powerful camps today. Since you’re the kind, diplomatic, and sensitive type, you make the perfect target for the more abrasive and opinionated.

Aries - March 21 - April 20 You’re apt to feel a bit wilder today. There’s a wave of powerful energy working to strengthen your ego and self-confidence. Use this boost to the best of your ability. You will need it. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

You have a great deal of energy at your disposal. Don’t waste it. Be aware that it’s one of those situations when the smallest comment or insult may set off a chain reaction of misinformation. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 You’re likely to be faced with conflicting reports today. Information may be tainted with emotion, so be careful about going with the choice that shouts the loudest. Heed the internal warnings you pick up.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 You may be seduced by fantastic promises that offer wonderful rewards. Beware of lots of bells and whistles. There may be a great deal of talk but not much to substantiate such wonderful claims. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

People are apt to be quite emotional when it comes to the image they wish to project today. It’s your job to see through the trendy make-up and fashion that hide the true personalities. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Don’t be surprised if some of your dreams are put on trial by a harsh force that cuts right to the truth of the matter. People may be extra passionate, and most aren’t going to be impressed with unrealistic plans.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 You’re at an emotionally climactic point now, and you might find that harsh opposition is coming at you. There’s a stubborn, strong force surrounding you. Compromise is an essential element of the day. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Be careful to not be too cavalier today. It would be wise to adopt a more serious tone than usual. You might be inclined to say words carelessly, but people are going to take you literally. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 You have the sensitivity to pick up on what’s going on in every situation today. Powerful emotions may conflict with extremely strong opinions. Welcome to the battle between the head and the heart!

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 The fantasy world that you’ve built for yourself is a pleasure. People frolic in it and have a grand time. Your presence delights people. Today, however, this world may be threatened by harsh realities. Pisces - February 19 - March 20