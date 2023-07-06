Aries - March 21 - April 20 It may seem like close loved ones are trying to pick a fight with you today. There may tend to be a “me first” attitude stirring up a pot of trouble. Don’t automatically assume that the other person is wrong.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 A close loved one may express displeasure with the way things are. Maybe there’s some tension in the air. Things could get rather explosive. There’s a feeling urging others to act. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Fire up today, and let your spirit fly. You have a great deal of ammunition that encouraging you to take charge. Let your adventuresome spirit roam wherever it pleases. You will be the hit of any party. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Put your reservations aside, and go for the thing your heart desires most. Throw caution to the wind and make it happen. Today’s energy urges you to take charge of your life and conquer new territory.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 This is a terrific day for you. Your mood is good and everything is flowing your way. The fire within is burning hot. You will take the lead role in every production. Romance is definitely in the cards for you. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Be bold and aggressive today. Even if this isn’t in your nature, dynamic action can be rewarding on a day like this. People will be delighted to hear from you. Your opinion is precious. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Love is on your side today, and all romantic and social situations are favoured. This is the perfect time to take the lead on creative projects or anything requiring a keen eye for beauty.

Take charge of your life. The more action you take, the more alive you will feel. Maybe you will decide to have a career on the stage. This is the kind of day when you need more variety than usual. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Don’t hide. This is your time to come out of the shadows. There’s a spark within that’s urging you to act. Move forward and worry about the consequences later. People may be careless with their words.

