Aries - March 21 - April 20 Open up and reveal more of your sensitive side. The more willing you are to share with others, the more they will feel comfortable sharing things with you. The truth of the situation will become clear.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Things should go well for you today as long as you can keep the drama to a minimum. You can jump over any hurdle in your way, so don’t worry about a thing. You have a sharp, intuitive wit about you. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

You may have to bring yourself down to ground level in a rather sobering fashion. Maybe you’re forgetting an important piece of a goal that you’ve been shooting for. Keep your adventurous spirit alive. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 You have a tremendous ability to understand the inner workings of any situation. You may need to give someone a reality check to make sure they’re on the same page as you.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Don’t say anything about someone behind his or her back that you wouldn’t want to say if the person were standing right next to you. Feelings are easily hurt on a day like this. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

When it comes to decisions, do what’s best for you today. Don’t feel like you need to perform certain tasks just because of past guilt. Do things because you want to, not because you feel obligated to. Libra - September 23 - October 22 It’s time to settle down from the rapid-fire activities of the past few days and retreat to a quieter state of mind. Take care of the details you failed to attend to while you were out having fun.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 This is an excellent day in which your thinking is clear and your emotions stable. Use this powerful combination of a solid frame of mind and compassionate feelings to express yourself. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Turn your energy inward today. Make a detailed list of what you need to get done in order of priority. It’s time to take inventory and get organised. Slow down the pace and remember to smell the roses. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Your head and heart are working in concert today. Things are coming together just as you expected them to. Have confidence in yourself. More than likely, you have the perfect solution to every situation.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Get in touch with your vulnerable side today. Don’t pretend to be someone you're not. Realise that you can be yourself and still have a good time without needing to hog all the attention. Pisces - February 19 - March 20