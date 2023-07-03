Aries - March 21 - April 20 Your philanthropic side is fading. You’re used to thinking about others before thinking about yourself, but today, things are about to change. Indeed, you fascinate those around you. You’ve found a new freedom.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Haven’t you wondered how it would feel to be omniscient? Well, today you’re about to have this experience. You will have the energy of 10. People will come to you and ask for your guidance. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Today could provide an interesting opportunity to show your assets in a professional setting. People will be impressed by your personality and may even offer you a new job or exciting business proposal. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Today you may have to commit to some values close to your heart. As a child, you were aware of the role you had to play in society. Today you will probably be asking yourself if you should get involved.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 You may feel your life is full of uninteresting people. You think they’re all alike. You don’t want to be like them and would prefer to meet unusual individuals, people who differ from the crowd. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

You might think you’re the most intelligent person in the world. You hover over the notions that bind us. You’re transformed into an artist who’s able to have great ideas. Today you’re one of them. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Everybody knows that you’re very strong willed. You’ve always had a very active disposition. You have the ability to surmount all obstacles and soak up all the energy that comes to your aid.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Your family life will give you a lot of work today. Some of your relatives may express a desire for independence. If you don’t want to lose your cool, you should try to step away from all the excitement. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

You aren’t the kind of person who likes to lead an ordinary life. You aren’t afraid of the unknown. You like to open up to new worlds and cultures. You sometimes feel willing to change your whole life. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 You shouldn’t try to stay alone today. Once in a while you need to spend some time alone to ponder your life. But today you could meet someone who will take you places you aren’t accustomed to going.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Today you’ve decided to change things around you. You’re about to make radical changes to your life. You feel that you’re almost invulnerable, that nothing can resist you. Carpe diem. Pisces - February 19 - March 20