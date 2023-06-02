Aries - March 21 - April 20 Disturbing dreams or unsettling moods could arise today, causing you to wonder if something is wrong or something bad is going to happen. Let it go. If anything goes wrong, it isn’t likely to be major.

Aries - March 21 - April 20 Disconcerting developments in the lives of family members could cause some stress at home. There could be some problems with the structure of the house itself. Perhaps the plumbing or electricity. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Don’t be surprised if many visitors come to your door today. A relative or co-worker could be in a black mood, which could spill over to you, as you’re feeling more intuitive than usual. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Low biorhythms could have you feeling a little depressed. You may tend to doubt your goals and abilities. Don’t let this send you into a fit of gloom. All is better than it seems. Go out and have a good time!

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Communication with friends or family may not come easily today. An unusual level of inhibition could keep you from reaching out to others. You might try to shake this off by working too hard. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Your intuition is likely to be operating at a very high level today. This isn’t a good day to be around sick or depressed people. You will probably pick up their gloom and it could possibly spoil your day. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Fear about your finances could plague you today. Dissatisfaction with some of work you’ve been doing and delays in reaching some of your goals might have you wondering what you could do better.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Have you been wondering if you’re in the right profession? Disillusionment with your field could have you feeling ill from stress and considering a total career change. Perhaps this is the right course of action. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Unsettling news from far away could have you somewhat upset and a little depressed. The temptation to withdraw and brood might seem too strong to resist, but this may not be the best course of action. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 A friend might be ill, causing you worry. One of the goals you’ve been trying to reach could be delayed in some way, causing frustration. Your financial situation could also be on your mind.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Relations with colleagues could be a bit strained due to increased job stress. If you’ve been thinking of entering a business or romantic partnership, this isn’t the day to decide. Pisces - February 19 - March 20