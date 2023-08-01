Aries - March 21 - April 20

Set aside some time today explicitly for you. Unexpected events are likely to pop up and cause a stir in your emotions. Giving yourself personal space to digest and deal with these events will help. Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Try not to be so serious and intense today. Walk with a lighter step and don’t feel like you always need to be in control of every single thing. Take on an attitude of going with the flow.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21 Don’t miss any opportunities today. No matter how tired you may be, this isn’t the time to rest. This is one of those days in which it’s easier to be you. There’s no need to shy away or hide your desires. Cancer - June 22 - July 22

Your plans may be upended today, but this doesn’t mean that you should give up hope in any way. Sometimes it’s necessary to let go of control and simply let things happen as they will. Leo - July 23 - August 22 Today is one of those days in which you have a terrific opportunity to break free of normal, everyday life. Don’t feel badly if you don’t know exactly which way to go. Follow your gut feeling.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22 Sometimes your daydreaming leads you way out of your body and into a place well beyond time and space. Your romantic nature wants to escape and never touch back down to the real world. Libra - September 23 - October 22

Generally speaking, today should be a good day for you. You should have no problem setting a fast-paced tone for the day and sticking to it. There are opportunities in the strange and bizarre. Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Things may be moving a bit too quickly for your liking today. Make sure you continue at your own pace so you don’t get pushed into something you don't want to do. Eliminate all fear from your being.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20 There are several opportunities open now that weren't there before. The key is to take advantage of them. Find freedom in the strange and new. Be a pioneer today and venture into the unknown. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

Be bold in your actions today. This may be hard for you at first, but it’s the most effective way to get where you need to go. Let yourself flow freely. This is an important time to get up and moving. Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 The name of the game for you today is emotional freedom. Your senses are heightened and the smallest things capture your eye. Don’t delay your response to these events, whether they’re big or small.