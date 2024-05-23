A group of extraordinary young dancers from Kensington are eager to show of their moves In the USA. The Kensington Dance Crew scored second place at the South Africa Hip Hop Dance Championship in Johannesburg this past weekend and that qualifies them to compete at the World Hip Hop Championships in Phoenix, Arizona from 3-10 August.

Coach and founder David Stemmet established the dance crew in 2015 and on 18 May the team landed second place in the mini dance division and second place in a solo. Pleased: Members with medals. Picture: supplied Stemmet says: “This is my passion and I do it for the children. It was an amazing feeling to see the excitement on their faces when they heard that they made it through, knowing how hard we have worked. “We were given the opportunity to go abroad in 2018 also but due to funds we were not able to go, so this year we are trying our best to get them there.”

Nine of the eleven dancers are school kids. The crew needs roughly R300 000 to cover the expenses of the trip. David says they are appealing for any sponsorship and will also be hosting fundraisers.