Cape Town’s firefighters were officially crowned the Toughest Firefighters Alive (TFA) in the country at this year’s gruelling three-day competition held in Mossel Bay. The national competition that was attended by more than 250 firefighters from over 20 municipalities saw firefighters taking part in a four-sectioned obstacle course.

These 10-minute trials (five to complete the task and five to rest) were set up to test the various physical disciplines and fitness levels of the firefighters. Stage one involved carrying six fire hoses on one’s shoulders and rolling up two hoses and placing them in a container. In stage two, firefighters had to drag a 90kg dummy, take a drum through a tunnel and jump over a wall.

ACTION: Performs a task Stage three saw them scaling a tower with a 25kg drum, haul up two hoses and then run back down. The final stage was a 800m run in full firefighting protective gear plus a tank on the back. This year, Cape Town’s firefighters scooped 11 medals in 13 of the categories, including four gold medals, four medals for second place and three medals for third. Begum Abrahams, 28, won gold in her age group.

INSPIRATIONAL: Mother of one Begum Abrahams, 28 The fierce firefighter, who is stationed at Mitchells Plain station, has been putting out fires since 2016 and told the Daily Voice: “As a woman this means a lot. The course is really a big test of endurance and you go up against some of the best, so to come up top is an achievement. “This is the first year since 2018 that I didn’t win the overall TFA, but I am still proud.” The mom of one also sent out a special message to aspiring firefighters: “I want this to be an inspiration to other young ladies that they, too, can break barriers.

“As women, we might be seen as weaker, we just have to put in an extra bit of effort, but we are capable of also picking up that mannequin of 90kg.” She encourages girls to visit their nearest fire stations to find out more about the profession. Curvin Carter, 27, from Kommetjie Fire Station was a first time entrant and scored gold in his age group.