The day was made possible by non-profit organisation Khathalelana who treated 100 seniors to a foot spa, and they all received socks, new takkies, a gift, lunch and dessert, and each got to take bread home.

The ou mense from Hope Nex and Mandela Park senior clubs in Delft were treated to a lekker pamper day and full-course meal on Tuesday.

Founder of Khathalelana, Marlene Jameson, says: “The negative that is happening in the community is always highlighted online and in the media, so as an organisation we push to bring a little bit of change even if it’s for one person.

Marlene Jameson founder of Khathalelana and Gadija Francis Chairperson of Hope Nex and Mandela Park Seniors Club. Picture: supplied

The ou mensies from the Hope Nex and Mandela Park Senior Clubs in Delft were treated to a lekker pamper day and full course meal yesterday. Picture: supplied

“Our seniors are the forgotten people, so whenever we get our donations on a Friday, I will always reach out to the chairperson of the senior clubs and donate some kospakkies to them or towards their meals.”

With a heart for her community, the chairperson of Hope Nex and Mandela Park senior clubs, Gadija Francis, says this initiative has been in the works since last year as they wanted to make it special for the seniors.