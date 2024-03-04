The City of Cape Town played host to an electrifying spectacle of athleticism and adrenaline as the world's top freestyle BMX riders and park skateboarders battled for supremacy at the Converse ULT.X. The event took place at Battery Park in the V&A Waterfront over two days on Friday and Saturday.

It was an all Cape Town affair in the Converse ULT.X Skate final, with Moses Adams from Malmesbury taking first place, edging out Ty Adams. The two are not related. Meanwhile Anthony Jeanjean from France successfully defended his Converse ULT.X BMX title. His winning run of 92,75 was cheered on by the crowd as he showed off his impressive bicycle tricks. The adrenaline junkies had spectators on the edge of their seats as they did backflips in the air, 360s, riding their bikes loose hands up and down the ramps and many more mind blowing tricks.

The competition was first held in Cape Town in 2008, and event organiser, Markus Musler from Old School Productions says: "Every year the level gets raised, the skateboarding was on another level, and the BMX boys went off. "We couldn't believe what we witnessed on Saturday, it was a great day of action sports here in Battery Park in the Mother City." An excited Moses Adams, 33, says he started skating at the age of nine years old after his older brother introduced him to the sport.

"I feel very proud of myself because I also helped build the park and only had two days to rest. I didn't expect to come first, I was looking forward to third place but the best five tricks worked for me." Homage was paid to the late Pat Casey, and Jeremy Mallot from the USA won the inaugural Pat Casey Best Trick Award for his 180 Triple Tailwhip. Anthony Jeanjean, 25, again reigned supreme and says he started doing BMX tricks at the age of 10.