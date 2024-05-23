Former Expresso Breakfast Show host turned radio presenter Jamie Lee Domburg has opened up about her breast problems which led to her opting for surgery. The life-changing breast reduction operation is set to take place in two weeks’ time.

The 31-year-old HeartFM Drive Time presenter shared her breast size woes on social media in a bid to spread awareness. Life-changing: Due for breast reduction op. Picture: facebook The single mom of one wrote: “For as long as I could remember, dancing had been my passion. “But as the years went by and my body changed, the weight on my chest became a burden, both physically and emotionally.

“I began to dread the pain that came with moving, the way my back ached and this became my daily reality after competing in the hip hop world championships in Germany when I was only 16 years old.” The post continues: “At first, it was a novelty, a sign of growing up. But soon, it turned into a nightmare. “Dance became a struggle. The constant pain, the nagging discomfort, and the frustration of not being able to wear the clothes I loved chipped away at my self-esteem.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie-Lee Domburg (@jamie_domburg) “Expensive bras offered little relief, and their limited options that looked like grandma bras only added to my resentment.” Jamie Lee says her medical aid doesn’t cover the surgery, and she has saved for years to be free of her problem. She says despite keeping in shape, “the burden on my chest remained, a constant reminder of the freedom I was yet to achieve.”

“Before my weight loss journey began, I was a size 34G in bra size, after my weight loss I was a 34F. I’m looking forward to being able to dance again, fit into the outfits I want and be more sassy in my size 32C cups, after my surgery.” “In just under two weeks, I finally close this chapter and while I know the road to recovery will be long and requires patience, right now, I’m visualising my future self — dancing without pain, wearing clothes that makes me feel confident and beautiful, moving with a grace that had been stifled for too long.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie-Lee Domburg (@jamie_domburg) Jamie Lee hopes to encourage women with similar problems to take the courageous step “to become the best version of yourselves”.