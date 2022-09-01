Expresso Show presenter Jamie-Lee Domburg has had her last cup of morning brew on Expresso. The popular presenter from Steenberg did her last show on Wednesday and took to Facebook to inform her millions of fans.

Jamie-Lee wrote: “After 3 years of laughs, learning, and crying with my beloved Expresso family, waking up at 4am with a smile on my face everyday because I absolutely love what I do. This morning will be my final show waking up with you, South Africa. It is certainly not an easy decision to walk away when this truly is my passion.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie-Lee Domburg (@jamie_domburg) The mom shared the winning position on the Presenter Search on 3 alongside Kuhle Adams. The duo started their first day on Expresso Morning Show on November 4, 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie-Lee Domburg (@jamie_domburg) Domburg said sometimes one has to step away from something you love to gain that experience and skill set to pursue a different path. “If I ever do decide to come back, I’ll be a better version of myself and more ready to serve this audience, but for now as a woman and a mom in South Africa I have to take as many opportunities that I can to work on myself. This is definitely not goodbye to you Expresso just a little detour in my journey.” "It's not goodbye, it's see you soon." Jamie-lee Domburg says goodbye to #ExpressoShow for now to pursue new opportunities and we wish her all the best on this exciting journey ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YoJ6f6xdgm — Expresso Show (@expressoshow) August 31, 2022 She went on to thank South Africans, her mother and her little boy, Luca for their support.