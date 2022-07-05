Jamie-Lee Domburg, the 29-year-old mom of one, took to Instagram to share the news of her purchasing her first home. She lives with her single mom Patricia Domburg and baby boy Luca. On her social media post she said: “When I was 18 years old I had no idea what I wanted to do with my life, so I went to Dubai for a gap year and when I started training in the corporate space, I quit immediately and came home to study speech and drama to break into the entertainment space.”

"My mom had then sold our family home with her sister, paid off her debt and used the change to put me through college and we then started renting. It never felt like home since and one day she asked me to promise her that I'll put her in a house. Today that Dream became a reality." Jamie-Lee won the 2019 "Presenter Search Expresso Edition'' alongside Kuhle Adams. Speaking to IOL Entertainment she said buying her first home was gruelling yet rewarding.

“Buying a house was the most stressful thing I’ve ever done in my life but what helped me was that I had a lot of my friends who purchased before me so they could give me tips on transfer costs and lawyer fees including hidden costs one doesn't really know about,” Jamie-Lee said. “Growing up, we don't know about the additional stuff to your bond payment, the insurance etc. It was stressful but I also feel a sense of accomplishment now that I know it's done,” she said. Jamie-Lee Domburg with her son Luca and her mother Patricia Domburg. Picture: Supplied “Working towards generational wealth for me and my family and having something to leave behind for my son Luca and my mom, one day. That all makes it worth it at the end.”

Jamie-Lee grew up in a family home in Steenberg, owned by her grandparents so her mother never owned a home before. “Then when my grandpa died, my aunt and my mom moved in together. They decided to sell the house 11 years ago, my mom then put me through college.” Jamie-Lee and her little family made the big move from their home in Plumstead to another part of the Southern Suburbs, which she doesn't want to disclose for safety reasons.

“We will each have our own space, it’s like two houses on one property, my mom will be on her own and me and Luca on our own.” She says getting the key to her own home signalled a breakthrough for her and her mom who single-handedly raised her. “When I got the key, it was more of a sense of relief for all your hard work and all the stuff you’ve ever wanted now coming into full effect. Growing up, I always thought that by 25 I’d have my first house and then life humbles you and you realise how much work goes into that and being able to buy a home,” Jamie-Lee said.