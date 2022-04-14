Kim Kardashian was in tears after her six-year-old son Saint saw a joke about “unreleased footage” from her infamous sex tape.

In the upcoming premiere of The Kardashians, the reality star reveals her boy had seen the “super inappropriate” message while playing an online game.

The pop-up ad hinted at unseen footage from her tape with ex Ray J, alongside a photo of her crying face.

The mom of four said: “The last thing I want as a mum is my past to be brought up 20 years later. This is really embarrassing and I need to deal with it.

“Had my son been a little bit older and been able to read, I would have been mortified. I died inside.”

In a later scene, Kim phones Kanye and breaks down in tears as she explains the situation.

She tells him: “I almost died when Saint thought it was funny. Thank God he can’t read yet.

SHOCK: Kim and son Saint

“Over my dead body is this going to happen to me again. I just want it gone. This is not going to f*** with me.”

Kim and her singer ex-boyfriend’s 2002 sex session was previously sold to adult film studio Vivid Entertainment for $1 million after they leaked online a few years later.

Earlier this year, Kanye suggested rumours about another, unreleased, tape were true.

However, Ray has called for an end to the discussion.

The dad of two tweeted: “This needs to stop. I also have kids.”

Kanye claimed he had obtained a laptop with unreleased footage of Kim and Ray and she “cried”.

He said: “You know why she cried when she saw the laptop? ’Cause it represents how much she’s been used. It represents how much people didn’t love her and they just saw her as a commodity.”

Kim’s spokesperson said she “remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists.”

“After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice form.“

