A Delft mother is is a semi-finalist in the Mrs Universe South Africa pageant and wants to inspire other moms and wives to reach for the stars. Lauren Boer, 35, from Roosendal, is a mom of three and has been married for ten years.

“Being a mom and wife, we usually think that our lives are done and those are our titles but Mrs Universe SA changed my perspective as a woman and allowed me to push myself to see how far I can make it in the pageant,” she says. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs Universe South Africa (@mrsuniversesouthafrica) In 2017, Lauren took part, and won her first pageant at Sweet Orr and Lybro Textiles who held their annual Spring Queen pageant at the Oostenberg Lodge in Kuils River. She works as an import export coordinator and says: “The experience has been overwhelming but also an opportunity to find myself again because sometimes as mothers we lose ourselves a bit but the pageant allows you to pour back into yourself. I had to remind myself that before I am a mother and wife, I am a woman.”

“You are allowed to follow your dreams, you are not limited just because you are married, a mother or divorced, that does not define you. I want women to know that they are phenomenal and can still do it.” The grand finale takes place in February 2025. Lauren is in need of sponsorship, you can contact 0662169414 or [email protected] to assist.