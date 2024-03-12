The award-winning Delft-based Rainbow Arts Organisation is set to scoop another accolade at the 59th annual Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards Ceremony at the Baxter Theatre on Sunday. The judging panel of the annual celebration of stagecraft proudly announced the recipients of the special awards for 2024 ahead of the gala event.

The Rainbow Arts Organisation (RAO) landed the Innovation in Theatre Award for its impact on youth development. The panel called it “a shining light in Delft, Cape Town”. RAO Artistic Coordinator Buntu Jobela says they are very excited about this recognition. Buntu says: “The industry is always looking for fresh talent and new faces and training youth at an early age gives them a foundation and an understanding of the performing arts.

RAO Artistic Coordinator, Buntu Jobela says they are very excited about this recognition. “The arts and theatre gives youth a sense of belonging in their communities and keeps them away from social ills such as crime, rape and drugs.” Since 2006, the organisation has been training aspiring artists through its full-time youth development programme, which includes participating in productions, community work and organised events. Currently the organisation is working with six schools in Delft; namely Masibambisane High, Simunye High, Hindle High, Leiden High, Delft High and Voorbrug High – with 95 trainees in total from all the six schools and six facilitators.

Buntu adds: “Facing the challenges of poverty, school dropouts and unemployment, RAO’s vision is to embark on activities which further its vision and objectives to overcoming some of these challenges through the arts.” They are also the recipients of the Western Cape Cultural Affairs Award, Western Cape Social Development 2016, Silver Youth Excellence Award 2016 and nominated for the Best After-School Program. Africa Melane, chairperson of the Fleur du Cap judging panel, adds: “Rainbow Arts Organisation have an amazing programme for young theatre makers.