Britney Spears has labelled her sister Jamie Lynn “scum”, a “f***ing liar” and a “b****” in another outrageous Instagram post.

The pop star is furious over her sibling’s tell-all memoir Things I Should Have Said, which has now become a national bestseller in the United States.

Britney, 40, who was freed from her controversial conservatorship last year, wrote on the social media platform: “The timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn... especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me!”

The Toxic hitmaker alluded to the fact that 30-year-old Jamie Lynn knew more about the “abusive” conditions of conservatorship than she has actually disclosed.

Britney said: “My whole family including you is saying YOU DIDN’T KNOW.... B****!

“The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk s*** but you’re f***ing lying.

“I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you're lying through your teeth about me!

“I wish the alimighty, Lord, would could come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off me! You are scum, Jamie Lynn.”

