Actor Bill Cosby faces a new sexual assault lawsuit, this one in the state of Nevada. A case in the name of nine women was filed in the US District Court for Nevada, alleging that the disgraced actor and comedian exercised his “enormous power, fame and prestige” to isolate and sexually assault the individuals named in the case, reports “Variety”.

As per NBC News, a group of the women will speak in an interview on “NBC News Daily”. Watch video: Pam Joy Abeyta, Lili Bernard, Rebecca Cooper, Janice Dickinson, Linda Kirkpatrick, Janice Baker Kinney, Angela Leslie, Lise-Lotte Lublin and Heidi Thomas are named in the case.

Cosby was convicted of a criminal sexual assault charge in Pennsylvania in April 2018. However, in 2021, the actor was released from prison after spending nearly three years behind bars; the conviction was overturned by the state Supreme Court. The actor, now 85 years old, has discussed plans for a comedy tour.

In a statement to “Variety”, Cosby’s spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt, confirms the new lawsuit and opposes the claims detailed in it. Cosby has continued to deny similar allegations levelled against him over the years. “It’s interesting that these ‘Look Back Windows’ are formulating only in those states (New Jersey, New York, Los Angeles and Nevada) where many of Mr Cosby’s alleged accusers reside. “It makes all Americans ask the question: ‘Who’s funding these alleged accusers and who’s funding these lawmakers?'" Wyatt wrote.