Jason Momoa is reportedly jolling with Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez.
The Aquaman star is said to be in a “great place” with the 32-year-old beauty, five months after splitting from wife Lisa Bonet.
But the pair’s relationship apparently isn’t “serious” at the moment.
A source told People magazine: “They are dating. He cares about her. He’s in a great place, working on Fast X. He’s quite busy and he’s in a good place.”
Another insider said: “They’re both busy with work but are having fun together. It’s nothing serious yet.”
The news comes after Jason – who was pictured at the premiere of Eiza’s movie Ambulance last month – dismissed rumours he was dating British actress Kate Beckinsale after he gave her his jacket to wear at an Oscars afterparty.
He said: “It was cray. Have a conversation with a woman about her country, I was in England doing ‘Aquaman 2’.
“Everyone is like, ‘Are you dating?’ No, no, it was chivalry, the woman was cold.”
Asked if they are dating, he said: “Absolutely not, not together. She is very nice, I was being very nice, just being a gentleman. Now, I am not giving my coat to anyone.”
Jason, 42, and Lisa, 54, announced they had called it quits in a joint statement, in which they explained that while they have grown apart romantically amid the Covid-19 pandemic, “the love between (them) carries on”, and they wanted to set an example for their children by freeing each other.
The pair are parents to 14-year-old Lola and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf, while Lisa and ex-husband Lenny Kravitz are parents to The Batman star Zoe Kravitz.