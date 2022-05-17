Jason Momoa is reportedly jolling with Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez. The Aquaman star is said to be in a “great place” with the 32-year-old beauty, five months after splitting from wife Lisa Bonet.

But the pair’s relationship apparently isn’t “serious” at the moment. A source told People magazine: “They are dating. He cares about her. He’s in a great place, working on Fast X. He’s quite busy and he’s in a good place.” Another insider said: “They’re both busy with work but are having fun together. It’s nothing serious yet.”

The news comes after Jason – who was pictured at the premiere of Eiza’s movie Ambulance last month – dismissed rumours he was dating British actress Kate Beckinsale after he gave her his jacket to wear at an Oscars afterparty. NEW FLAME: Actress Eiza Gonzalez He said: “It was cray. Have a conversation with a woman about her country, I was in England doing ‘Aquaman 2’. “Everyone is like, ‘Are you dating?’ No, no, it was chivalry, the woman was cold.”