A Mitchells Plain non-profit organisation will be launching a clothing range to shine a light on bullying. 42 Unbreakable, who runs anti-bullying campaigns at schools across the City, believes more should be done on this topic.

One of the directors, Barbara Jenecker, says: “It is important for us to stop bullying as children want to take their (own) lives. Those being bullied should know that we are here to help them.” The slogan for their merchandise, set to be launched next month, is: “Don't be a bully, be a brah”. Barbara says: “The idea of merchandise came about our love for fashion and for us to make more noise regarding bullying. We want our merchandise to send out a message.

“We want to see our children happy, free of fear and know that they can achieve anything they were born to do.” The anti-bullying campaign was established in 2016 after Barbara’s two daughters Kayla and Celita were bullied at school. Barbara says Celita was bullied by 42 children in her class, hence the name 42 Unbreakable.

“How could so many children bully one tiny person? Her teacher (at the time) came up to me to confirm that it was basically the whole class. “The principal did nothing, he told me to make a case. “Knowing that my daughter had to go back to school, I decided I would never allow another child to feel this fear and rejection.