A Strandfotein man has launched his own clothing label in celebration of coloured culture. Emlyn Dunn, 47, started his streetwear apparel Brown Pride Clothing in 2020 during lockdown. He says the exclusive clothing line embraces the beauty and heritage of the “brown community” and showcases vibrant designs that celebrate the richness of our culture.

“The reason I started the brand was because of all the social media comments and questions going around about the coloured community,” he added. “The biggest one is questioning if coloured people actually have a culture and basically mocking the coloured community. PASSION: Emlyn Dunn, 47 “As a coloured man, that angered me and instead of retaliating with nastiness, I decided to start the brand so that when people wear it they are wearing something that carries purpose.”

Emlyn doesn’t want the youth to believe that they are a forgotten race, but to inspire them to become whatever they want. “We are beautiful, intelligent people and should celebrate who we are,” he said. “We have our own thing going, we have our own culture our own way of speaking and we need to be proud of it.”

Brown Pride Clothing hoodies Emlyn’s klere has already grabbed the attention of local celebs including media personalities Jolene Martin, Chelsea Goliath and Keanon Michaels, who are all proud supporters of the brand. Brown Pride Clothing range includes tracksuits, T-shirts, hoodies, shorts, crew necks and will soon be launching a kiddies range and Heritage Day T-shirts. Emlyn said his vision is to own his own retail space when the brand turns five years old.