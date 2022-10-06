Grade 12 pupils are coming up with all sorts of weird and wacky ways to stand out at their matric balls.
Remember the girl who rocked up in a blinged-out shopping trolley?
Shaé Geary thrilled classmates when she arrived at the Danville Girls High matric jol in the PnP trolley in August.
Then there’s also the usual exotic cars, a few horse-drawn carriages, and even helicopters.
But one meisie’s mode of transport last week has not gone down well with Mzanzi on Twitter this week. When user @LebogangNM posted two images of a matric student arriving at her ball in a coffin on Saturday, tweeps were left shocked.
She tweeted: “Mehlolo ee. Arriving for matric dance in a coffin.”
The one image shows the girl, wearing a black-and-gold evening gown, lying in the coffin. The other shows her being assisted as she steps out of the kis.
A user commented, “The world is really coming to an end”, while another questioned the parents by saying, “...& the family allowed this & paid for it?!?”
“What is this... has it gotten to the stage of coming out of a coffin. This is Miss undertaker,” posted another.
But at least one person supported the girl’s choice of arrival: “Nothing wrong with this dramatic and memorable entrance.
“It’s a one-of-a-kind and got the intended attention. The only reason why peeps reacted negatively is because they are in denial of the reality of dead.
“The saga of life begins in the womb and ends in the tomb. FACT...”