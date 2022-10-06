Grade 12 pupils are coming up with all sorts of weird and wacky ways to stand out at their matric balls. Remember the girl who rocked up in a blinged-out shopping trolley?

Shaé Geary thrilled classmates when she arrived at the Danville Girls High matric jol in the PnP trolley in August. Then there’s also the usual exotic cars, a few horse-drawn carriages, and even helicopters. But one meisie’s mode of transport last week has not gone down well with Mzanzi on Twitter this week. When user @LebogangNM posted two images of a matric student arriving at her ball in a coffin on Saturday, tweeps were left shocked.

She tweeted: “Mehlolo ee. Arriving for matric dance in a coffin.” The one image shows the girl, wearing a black-and-gold evening gown, lying in the coffin. The other shows her being assisted as she steps out of the kis. A user commented, “The world is really coming to an end”, while another questioned the parents by saying, “...& the family allowed this & paid for it?!?”

“What is this... has it gotten to the stage of coming out of a coffin. This is Miss undertaker,” posted another. But at least one person supported the girl’s choice of arrival: “Nothing wrong with this dramatic and memorable entrance. “It’s a one-of-a-kind and got the intended attention. The only reason why peeps reacted negatively is because they are in denial of the reality of dead.