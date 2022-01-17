Aries - March 21 - April 20

Communication with others should be as strong on a psychic level as on a verbal one, so expect some telepathic flashes. Practicality and common sense combine with intuition will make you feel creative.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20

Your innate practicality and common sense are apt to be called into action on behalf of a group with which you’re affiliated. Your own goals could be advanced today because of increased focus.

Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Whatever tasks or chores you may have to perform today are likely to go much more quickly and efficiently than usual. Your level of common sense is high, as is your physical energy.

Cancer - June 22 - July 22

You generally tend toward a very high level of perseverance. No matter how difficult a task may seem to you, today it should go very smoothly, particularly if it involves in-depth study or research of some kind.

Leo - July 23 -August 22

Dreams could shed light on some personal ambiguities you’ve been trying to understand. Your thinking is especially clear and logical now, and work should therefore be a snap.

Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Projects of all kinds that you could be working on with partners or friends could go especially smoothly today, as your thinking is especially sharp, clear, and logical. You and your friends are special.

Libra - September 23 - October 22

Today could be one of those days when you look around the house and think, “What a mess!” You might then decide to give the whole place a thorough cleaning. This is fine, as long as you don’t try to do it alone.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21

Letters or phone calls could come today reaffirming the continued success you’ve been enjoying and presenting new opportunities. Your mind should be in a very good space.

Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

You may have been especially interested in promoting your general health for a while, and so today you could finally start that nutrition and exercise program you’ve been thinking about.

Capricorn - December 21 - January 19

Today should prove a busy day on all levels. Inspiration for creative projects, particularly writing, should come to you in profusion, Capricorn, and so you might produce results that could surprise even you.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18

Generally you tend to let paperwork go, but today the necessity of handling budgeting and financial matters could force you to sit down and get it all done. You will reap the benefits of life.

Pisces - February 19 - March 20

Sensitivity combines with mental astuteness to bring your innate practicality and efficiency to the surface. You’ll probably have more than one chance to make use of this, whether it relates to work or not.

