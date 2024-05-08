Neighbours in Ocean View rallied together to create a unique and fun-filled open-air cinema experience for kids in their community. Jodie Adonis says the first outdoor bioscope last week was a spur of the moment decision when a neighbour, Vasco Vigis, checked to see if a projector was working.

Once the projector was plugged in and a movie played, nuuskierige laaities started gathering on the pavements to watch. Sensing the opportunity for community building, neighbours chipped in to provide the kids with popcorn and chips as they planned a second, more prepared movie night. Adonis says: “We were able to make boerewors for the kids and get chips and cooldrink for them as well.

Buite bioscope : The movie screen. Picture: supplied The children’s comedy Kung Fu Panda 4 was projected onto the side of a building located at Centaur Close in Ocean View with around 35 kids joined by their parents. Adonis says after seeing the success of the first two events, they’ve now decided to have a third show, although a date for this has yet to be confirmed. He adds: “We are trying to create a safe space for kids where they can just have fun.

“The adults in the streets look forward to creating more moments like these for the kids because they really enjoy it.” Neighbour Whaseem Williams says the evening was a huge success. For the Saturday screening, the neighbours from Columbia Way and Centaur Close braaied sausage rolls, and provided cooldrinks and snacks for the children.

Whaseem says: “The shooting in Ocean View has stopped and it gives us hope to do stuff like this for the children. At least we’re keeping them busy.” Vigis Home of Hope has been active in the community, working with children through fun activities. Founding director, Pastor Dimetre Vigis says: “Its not a common thing for us as a community to sit outside and project a movie against a wall, as gang violence and substance abuse in our community has made some to live behind close doors but the doors in Ocean View has been opening one by one.