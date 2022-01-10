Trevor Noah, his American girlfriend and his tjommies are living their best life here in Mzansi.

When we last checked in on them, the holiday crew were enjoying a lekker booze cruise.

The Daily Show host brought actress Minka Kelly along for his annual festive season gathering with his friends, who include the likes of radio personalities Anele Mdoda and Sizwe Dhlomo.

Last week, the comedian took to Instagram to share party pictures at the Clos Malverne Wine Estate restaurant in Stellenbosch.

The group were celebrating Trevor’s friend, Joe Public advertising exec Xolisa Dyeshana’s birthday.

This time Anele took to the social media platform to share some vacation snaps.

Though she didn’t reveal too much detail of their whereabouts, it’s clear the crew were out on the open sea on a luxury boat.

One image shows the group – with Minka and Trevor seated in front – on the deck having drinks as they soak up the sun.

With a cheeky tongue-out emoji, Anele captioned the shot: “When the faces don't have a curfew.”

The dop must have trekked lekker because later, Anele shared a video of Trevor dancing.

“When is the next season of Jika Majika guys, we have a late entry @trevornoah,” she wrote.

Author Khanya Dlanga, who was on board for the jol, shared a video as well, with the Friday Night Lights star joining in on the fun.

“I am proud of my work as the best dance instructor in this country,” he captioned the post. “You’d swear I’m Xhosa.”

The actress and the comedian began dating in 2020.

Perhaps her visit to his home country and meeting his peeps is a sign that things are serious?

