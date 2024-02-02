The Janu-worry blues are finally gone (yay!). And what better way to welcome the month of love than to reunite this weekend at the Castle of Good Hope for another Summer Groove event. Heritage Groove returns this Saturday with the best party vibes to keep you dancing all night long, including the amazing food, lekker vibes and sensational sing-a-longs that you have come to know and love.

This event is synonymous for gathering thousands of mense and playing the best in music. This weekend all things summer will be celebrated with the soundtrack of your favourite throwbacks of 80s, 90s, 2000s hip hop, R and B and amapiano. Dance: Summmer Groove party. Picture: supplied Wrecking the decks this weekend is the legendary Kyeezi also known as The Tall Wonder. You might know Kyeezi as a radio jock on Goodhope FM, but joining him on stage is Gremlin, Mr Morris, Kane and loads more to keep you entertained.