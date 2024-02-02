The Janu-worry blues are finally gone (yay!). And what better way to welcome the month of love than to reunite this weekend at the Castle of Good Hope for another Summer Groove event.
Heritage Groove returns this Saturday with the best party vibes to keep you dancing all night long, including the amazing food, lekker vibes and sensational sing-a-longs that you have come to know and love.
This event is synonymous for gathering thousands of mense and playing the best in music.
This weekend all things summer will be celebrated with the soundtrack of your favourite throwbacks of 80s, 90s, 2000s hip hop, R and B and amapiano.
Wrecking the decks this weekend is the legendary Kyeezi also known as The Tall Wonder. You might know Kyeezi as a radio jock on Goodhope FM, but joining him on stage is Gremlin, Mr Morris, Kane and loads more to keep you entertained.
The Magical Cape Town Summer is the backdrop to the next instalment of the much-loved It’s a Groove or Heritage Groove events.
Assemble your crew and stiek uit.
Strictly no persons under 18 will be permitted. IDs are essential. No external food and beverages will be allowed, nor any illicit substances.
Tickets are available at R100 from Quicket. The party starts at 4pm, till 1am.