As we say goodbye to the last of the wet and winter days, let’s welcome the new season with a lekker groovy vibe. Heritage Groove is back this weekend with a lekker line-up of the best in local music and entertainment.

It’s a Groove-Winter Warehouse – the second instalment is back and the groovy vibe will continue, but it will be indoors at The Warehouse in Paarden Eiland. Whether it’s indoors or outdoors, the jol will still ruk with great food, amazing vibes, kwaai entertainment and sensational sing-a-longs to be enjoyed. Saturday the line-up is crazy, and rocking the decks is none other than Gremlin, Kane, Tashinga, Lorenzo Bathathe, Mr Morris, Mickz, Enrico Celento, and many more. This is the party that keeps on giving and has something for everyone, so be sure to gather the tjommies and stiek uit.