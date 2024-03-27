Tyla has recently dropped her long-awaited album. But it’s not just her music that’s got people talking – she’s been spotted mingling with Hollywood’s biggest stars. One eyebrow-raising rumour suggests that Tyla may be part of the mysterious “Illuminati” group, a claim that gained traction after Blac Chyna’s mom weighed in on the speculation.

With whispers of secret societies and celebrity connections swirling around her, Tyla’s social circle is certainly causing a stir. Tyla was recently caught on camera enjoying a night out with popular online personality, Kai Cenat. Their antics at the club went viral quickly, drawing attention from fans and media outlets alike. Kai Cenat was at the club with Tyla celebrating her new album that just dropped 😭🔥pic.twitter.com/gsxP4rZKXu — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) March 23, 2024 Tyla also made a surprise appearance on Cenat’s livestream and the viewership rocketed to over 150 000, solidifying her status as a bona fide internet sensation.

@scubaryan_took to X: “Tyla arrives on Kai Cenat stream with over 150k+ viewers 😭🔥” Tyla arrives on Kai Cenat stream with over 150k+ viewers 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/U4x0z2CtkR — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) March 25, 2024 @SushiiWas commented: “I was in the stream from start to finish.. It was a MASSIVE W 😅😤” @volt_ict commented: “Aye that streamer of the year award looks real good for Kai again 🔥”

@jaysoneerobert also wrote: ”Kai is the sh*t honestly“ While fans showered the YouTuber with praises for snagging the hottest musician in the biz, things took a sharp left turn when Cenat decided to throw caution to the wind and ask Tyla out on a date. Let’s just say, it wasn’t the smooth sailing he hoped for.